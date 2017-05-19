New George Romero Zombie Film Among Horror Projects Coming to Fantasia Market This Summer

"George A. Romero Presents: Road of the Dead" will head to the Fantasia International Film Festival's annual co-production market in Montreal in July.

Frontières, the Fantasia International Film Festival’s annual film co-production market, has announced its first wave of projects for the ninth edition, which takes place from July 20 to July 23 in Montreal. Among the projects that will participate in the co-production market is the zombie film “George A. Romero Presents: Road of the Dead.” The project was written by Romero and Matt Birman, who is attached to direct.

“Road of the Dead” is the next zombie film following Romero’s last three movies as a director: “Survival of the Dead,” “Diary of the Dead” and “Land of the Dead.” Birman served as second unit director on all three movies, and has worked as a stunt coordinator and stuntman for more than three decades.

“Road of the Dead” originated as an original pitch from Birman roughly 10 years ago. The story is set on an island where zombie prisoners race cars in a modern-day Coliseum for the entertainment of wealthy humans. Birman describes the project as “Road Warrior” meets “Rollerball” at a Nascar race, with significant inspiration from “Ben-Hur.”

Frontières connects North America with Europe in an environment specifically focused on genre film co-production and financing, and has a partnership with the Cannes Film Festival’s market, the Marché du Film. Below is the full is of titles announced in the first wave of projects that will be participating at Frontières. The full project line-up will be announced in early June.

“George A. Romero Presents: Road of the Dead” ​(Canada)

Director: Matt Birman

Writers: George A. Romero, Matt Birman,

Producers: George A. Romero (New Romero Productions), Matt Manjourides, Justin Martell (Not the Funeral Home) Matt Birman (Pig Dreams)

“High Dive”​ (Germany/UK/Hungary)

Director: Ádám Császi

Writers: Ádám Császi & Iván Szabó

Producers: Titus Kreyenberg (unafilm), Samm Haillay (Third Films) Adrás Muht (Focus fox)

“Kicking Blood”​ (Canada)

Director/Writer: Blaine Thurier

Producers: Leonard Farlinger & Jennifer Jonas (New Real Films)

“Nameless” ​(France/Belgium)

Director: Yannick Muller

Writers: Yannick Muller & Nicolas Fleureau

Producers: Delphine Crozatier (Contrebande Productions) & Sylvain Goldberg & Serge de Poucques

(Nexus Factory)

“A Nightmare Wakes” ​ (USA)

Director/Writer: Nora Unkel

Producers: Devin Shepherd & Nora Unkel (Wild Obscura Films)

“Protect Us From Our Hunger”​ (Luxembourg)

Director/Writer: Jacques Molitor

Producers: Gilles Chanial, Caroline Piras (Les Films Fauves)

“The Restoration at Grayson Manor”​ (USA)

Director: Glenn McQuaid

Writers: Clay McLeod Chapman (Script), Glenn McQuaid (Story)

Producer: Larry Fessenden (Glass Eye Pix)

“Restore Point”​ (Czech Republic)

Director: Robert Hloz

Writer: Tomislav Cecka

Producer: Jan Kallista (Film Kolektiv)

“The Stolen Child​” (Canada)

Director/Writer: Sebastian McKinnon

Producers: Sebastian McKinnon (Five Knights Productions Inc), Victoria Sanchez-Mandryk & Sandy

Martinez (Just Believe Productions)

“Zoo” ​(Sweden/Denmark)

Director/Writer: Antonio Tublén

Producer: Alexander Brondsted (Pingpong Film)

