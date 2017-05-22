‘Get Out’ Exclusive Featurette: Jordan Peele on How He Made His Thriller Believably Suspenseful — Watch

Daniel Kaluuya chimes in as well.

Having ended its massively successful theatrical run with $229 million in box-office returns against a budget of just $4.5 million, Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” arrives on DVD, Blu-ray and On Demand tomorrow. In the meanwhile, avail yourself of a new featurette shared exclusively with IndieWire.

READ MORE: ‘Get Out’ Alternate Ending Almost Ruined One of the Best Movie Moments of 2017

“The trick with this movie was to make sure that nothing too crazy happened so fast that we wouldn’t believe the characters would even stay in this situation,” explains Peele as the behind-the-scenes clip begins. Daniel Kaluuya chimes in as well, adding that “Get Out” is “more about suspense…four-fifths of the film is anticipation.”

READ MORE: ‘Get Out’ Opens Hollywood’s Doors for a Promising Director: Here’s Why Jordan Peele Should Be Wary

Peele continues: “I wanted to make sure that the hero in my horror movie never does anything that we wouldn’t do, because I hate that in a movie — especially in a thriller.” Watch the full clip below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.