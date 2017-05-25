‘Get Shorty’ Trailer: Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano Star in New Epix Dark Comedy

The series, created by Davey Holmes, premieres Sunday, August 13.

Epix has released the first trailer for its upcoming original series “Get Shorty.” The 10-episode dark comedy was created by Davey Holmes (“Shameless,” “In Treatment,” “Damages”), based in part on Elmore Leonard’s 1990 best-selling novel of the same name. The series stars Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano in the lead roles.

“Get Shorty” follows Miles Daly (O’Dowd), a hitman who tries to become a movie producer in Hollywood in an attempt to leave his criminal past behind and win back his family. He meets Rick Moreweather (Romano), a washed up producer who reluctantly becomes his business partner. Miles tries to keep his worlds from colliding with the help of his criminal associate Louis (Sean Bridgers).

The cast also includes Lidia Porto (“Horrible Bosses 2”), Megan Stevenson (“Review”), Goya Robles (“11:55”) Lucy Walters (“Power”), and Carolyn Dodd (“The Adventures of Catty Wompus”). The series is executive produced by Holmes and Allen Coulter (“The Sopranos,” “Damages”), who also directed the first episode. Adam Arkin (“The Americans,” “Billions”) directed three episodes of the series and is also a co-executive producer. The series is produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.

“Get Shorty” premieres Sunday, August 13 at 10pm ET/PT, 9pm CT, on Epix. Check out the trailer below.

