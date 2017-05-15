‘Ghosted’ Trailer: Adam Scott and Craig Robinson Spoof ‘X-Files’ Investigations — Watch

This new Fox comedy wants you to believe.

Do you know what Fox needs besides another “X-Files” season? A comedy that spoofs that “X-Files” formula.

Enter Fox’s new comedy “Ghosted,” which is not about avoiding a person you dated until they finally get the hint but only after creating low self-esteem, doubt, frustration and anger in said rejectee. Instead, “Ghosted” stars Craig Robinson and Adam Scott as your Mulder and Scully. Only this time, Robinson plays the cynical skeptic and former missing persons detective Leroy Wright, who thinks extraterrestrials are a bunch of hooey and has an even lower opinion those that believe in aliens. Wouldn’t you know it he’s paired with the genius “true believer” in the paranormal Max Jennifer (Scott) who believes that his wife was abducted by aliens.

The duo are both at low points in their lives when they’re recruited by the Bureau Underground, a secret government organization that investigates paranormal cases, to look into “unexplained” activity in Los Angeles. Comprising the Bureau Underground are the organization’s head Captain Ava Liffey (Ally Walker), affable forensic pathology Barry Shaw (Adeel Akhtar), and opinionated tech specialist Delilah Ward (Edi Patterson). Together, they will try to save the world from an alien invasion.

Robinson and Scott will also both serve as executive producers to the single-camera action-comedy. Also executive producing are Tom Gormican, Kevin Etten,Naomi Scott, Oly Obst, Mark Schulman, and director Jonathan Krisel. The series is from 3Arts, Gettin’ Rad Productions and Twentieth Century Fox Television.

Watch the trailer for “Ghosted,” which comes to Fox this fall, below:

