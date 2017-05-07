GLAAD Media Award Winners: ‘Southwest of Salem,’ ‘Strut,’ Teen Vogue and More

"Moonlight" was previously named 2017's Outstanding Film.

Following last month’s announcement that “Moonlight” had won the award for Outstanding Film — Wide Release and “Other People” was taking home the prize for Outstanding Film — Limited Release, the 28th GLAAD Media Awards took place in New York last night. “Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four” was named Outstanding Documentary at the ceremony, which honors positive and accurate portrayals of the LGBTQ community.

Rami Malek, Debra Messing, Trevor Noah and Zachary Quinto were among the guests. Full list of winners below:

Outstanding Documentary:

“Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures”

“Out of Iraq”

“The Same Difference”

“Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four”

“The Trans List”

Outstanding Reality Program:

“Gaycation”

“I Am Cait”

“I Am Jazz”

“The Prancing Elites Project”

“Strut”

Outstanding Music Artist:

Against Me!, “Shape Shift With Me”

Blood Orange, “Freetown Sound”

Brandy Clark, “Big Day in a Small Town”

Tyler Glenn, “Excommunication”

Ty Herndon, “House on Fire”

Elton John, “Wonderful Crazy Night”

Lady Gaga, “Joanne”

Frank Ocean, “Blonde”

Sia, “This Is Acting”

Tegan and Sara, “Love You to Death”

Outstanding Talk Show Episode:

“Angelica Ross,” “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Cookie Johnson,” “Super Soul Sunday”

“North Carolina and Georgia Anti-LGBTQ Laws,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“Tony Marrero, Orlando Shooting Survivor,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“Trey Pearson,” “The View”

Outstanding Journalism Newsmagazine:

“Bingham,” “SC Featured”

“Church and States,” “VICE News Tonight”

“Gavin Grimm’s Fight,” “VICE News Tonight”

“Life as Matt,” “E:60”

“Switching Teams,” “60 Minutes”

Outstanding Journalism Segment:

“Gay Community in U.S. ‘Forged in Fire,” “The Rachel Maddow Show”

“Interview with Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi,” “Anderson Cooper 360”

“Many in LGBT Community Fear Changes under Trump,” “NBC Nightly News”

“Terror in Orlando,” “PBS NewsHour”

“Troop Turnaround: U.S. Military Transgender Ban Ended by Pentagon,” “CBS This Morning”

Outstanding Newspaper Article:

“An LGBT Hunger Crisis” by Roni Caryn Rabin, The New York Times

“Mid-South Couples Celebrate First Year of Marriage Equality, But Challenges Remain for LGBT Community” by Katie Fretland and Ron Maxey, The Commercial Appeal

“Nowhere to Go: LGBT Youth on the Move” by Arielle Dreher, Jackson Free Press

“Permission to Hate” by Elizabeth Leland, The Charlotte Observer

“Worthy of Survival” by Kathleen McGrory, Tampa Bay Times

Outstanding Magazine Article:

“Battle of the Bathroom” by Michael Scherer, Time

“HIV Mystery: Solved?” by Tim Murphy, The Nation

“The Official Coming-Out Party” by Kevin Arnovitz, ESPN The Magazine

“On the Run” by Jacob Kushner, Vice Magazine

“Rethinking Gender” by Robin Marantz Henig, National Geographic

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage:

The Advocate

Cosmopolitan

Seventeen

Teen Vogue

Time

Outstanding Digital Journalism Article:

“105 Trans Women On American TV: A History and Analysis” by Riese Bernard

“After the Orlando Shooting, the Changed Lives of Gay Latinos” by Daniel Wenger

“The Methodist Church May Split Over LGBT Issues. Meet the Lesbian Bishop Caught in the Middle” by Becca Andrews

“These are the Queer Refugees Australia has Locked Up on a Remote Pacific Island” by J. Lester Feder

“The Uncertain Olympic Future for Trans and Intersex Athletes” by Diana Tourjee

Outstanding Blog:

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters

I’m Still Josh

Mombian

My Fabulous Disease

TransGriot

Special Recognition:

Her Story

We’ve Been Around

