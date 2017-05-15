‘GLOW’ Trailer: Alison Brie Enters the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling Ring for Netflix

"Orange is the New Black" creator Jenji Kohan executive produces the new dramedy series.

Get ready for spandex, screaming and some high-octane ring-based action, because the Glamorous Ladies of Wrestling are coming to Netflix.

A fictionalized recreation of the real-life cult wrestling franchise from the ’80s, which took the blunt male masculinity of professional wrestling and gave it some female pizazz, the series stars Alison Brie in her first major post-“Community” series role, as Ruth, a struggling actress who looks to GLOW as her one last chance at stardom. Marc Maron plays the man running the show, and the cast also includes Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, Kate Nash, and Chris Lowell.

The real life Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling was a weekly syndicated series that began in 1986 and filmed for four seasons in Las Vegas, combining on-stage wrestling with over-the-top sketch comedy. (The Netflix series takes place in Los Angeles, for the record.) Former GLOW wrestler Ursula Hayden, who now currently owns the company, is credited as a producer and story consultant.

“GLOW” is showrun and was created by Liz Flahive — who previously wrote for “Nurse Jackie” and “Homeland,” as well as the indie feature “Adult Beginners” — and Carly Mensch, a supervising producer on “Orange is the New Black” who also wrote on “Nurse Jackie” and “Weeds.”

Like any series produced by Jenji Kohan, we can anticipate an eclectic group of intriguing female characters, and a subversive tone. The first season of “GLOW” premieres Friday, June 23, on Netflix. Check out the full trailer below.

