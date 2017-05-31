’Godzilla vs. Kong’ Monster Mash-Up Movie Grabs Indie Filmmaker Adam Wingard to Direct

The director of "The Guest" and frequent Joe Swanberg collaborator will take a running leap into the big budget franchise.

Indie horror wunderkind Adam Wingard has signed on to direct the next blockbuster in Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment’s growing monster franchise, “Godzilla Vs. Kong.”

Quite prolific at 34-years-old, Wingard cut his teeth on micro-budget horrors “Pop Skull” and “A Horrible Way to Die,” often working with indie mainstay Joe Swanberg. His more recent film, “The Guest,” starred Dan Stevens and premiered at Sundance in 2014. He has been moving into bigger budget indies with his last two projects, a 2016 follow-up to “Blair Witch,” and “Death Note,” a manga adaptation set for an August release.

“Godzilla Vs. Kong” will be the fourth entry to Legendary and Warner Bros. monster universe, populated with classic creatures of old Hollywood. “Godzilla” came out in 2014; last year’s “Kong: Skull Island” was a major box-office success but received mixed reviews. A “Godzilla” sequel is currently in production, starring Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, and Milly Bobby Brown.

The script was finished in March, by a writers’ team helmed by Terry Rossio, the “Aladdin” scribe with franchise-writing chops for the many iterations of “Pirates of the Carribean.”

Wingard is a bold and inspired choice; hopefully the studio gives him reign to bring the kind of innovative horror comedy for which he is known. Now all we need is a Swanberg cameo.

