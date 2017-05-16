‘Good Time’ Trailer: Robert Pattinson and the Safdie Brothers Have One Wild Palme d’Or Contender

The Safdie Brothers are bringing the mean streets of New York City to Cannes in this wild one-night bender.

Thanks to features like “Daddy Longlegs” and “Heaven Knows What,” the Safdie Brothers have emerged as two of the most formidable New York indie filmmakers working today. This month they’re heading to Cannes to compete for the Palme d’Or for the first time with “Good Time”, and now we finally have our first look at their contender in the trailer below.

The official synopsis reads: “After a botched bank robbery lands his younger brother in prison, Constantine “Connie” Nikas (Robert Pattinson) embarks on a twisted odyssey through the city’s underworld in an increasingly desperate — and dangerous — attempt to get his brother Nick (Benny Safdie) out of jail. Over the course of one adrenalized night, Connie finds himself racing against the clock to save his brother and himself, knowing both their lives hang in the balance.”

“Good Time” looks like it will continue the Safdie tradition of visceral, gritty and utterly hypnotic indie filmmaking. It should also be another unpredictable entry in Pattinson’s growing oeuvre. The actor has become an indie favorite thanks to collaborations with David Michod, David Cronenberg, Werner Herzog and James Gray. It’s safe to say working with the Safdie Bros should give Pattinson the opportunity to show off a completely new side of himself.

“Good Time” premieres at Cannes on May 25. A24 will release the indie in theaters August 11. Watch the trailer below.

