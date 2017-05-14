‘Griffin’s Ghost’: ‘The Blair Witch Project’ Director Eduardo Sánchez to Helm New Psychological Thriller

The film is launching sales at Cannes this month.

Last year’s “Blair Witch” didn’t exactly set the world on fire, but “The Blair Witch Project” continues to loom large in the mind of horror fans. Now Eduardo Sánchez, who co-directed the found-footage phenomenon, is set to return with “Griffin’s Ghost,” a psychological thriller written by the late Jack Zeman. The new movie is launching sales at the Cannes Film Festival this month.

Per an announcement, “Griffin’s Ghost” is about “Griffin Kidder and her husband John, who buy a dilapidated house in the suburbs to renovate, only to discover the home already has residents of the apparition variety. After relentless torment, Griffin finally confronts the ghost. Only when their unusual connection deepens does she realize the true threat isn’t inside the house.” No word yet on whether Matt Hardy makes a cameo in order to yell “It’s a dilapidated house!”

Casting has begun, and the film is set to begin production this fall. Sánchez most recently directed the found-footage Bigfoot thriller “Exists.”

