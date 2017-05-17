‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’ Lawsuit: Man Sues His Date for Texting During the Movie

Director James Gunn has weighed in on the lawsuit.

A 37-year-old man from Austin, Texas, is suing his date for allegedly texting during the screening of Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” according to local newspaper Statesman. Brandon Vezmar filed a petition in a small claims court last Thursday, asking the unidentified 35-year-old woman to pay him $17.31, the amount for the ticket of the 3D showing of the film.

In the petition, Vezmar said he met the woman online and took her on their first date to see the movie on May 6, as reported by the paper. “It was kind of a first date from hell,” Vezmar said, adding that about 15 minutes into the film, his date started texting on her phone. “This is like one of my biggest pet peeves.” When contacted by the paper, the woman said she did not know about the suit and was shocked to learn the news.

On Tuesday, director James Gunn took to Twitter to jokingly weigh in on the lawsuit. “Why stop at suing? She deserves jail time!” Gunn tweeted.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” opened in theaters May 5. The film has grossed $637 million worldwide.

