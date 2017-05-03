‘Gypsy’: Naomi Watts is an Unscrupulous Therapist in First Look at Netflix’s Upcoming Thriller Series

The Sam Taylor-Johnson psychological thriller series will debut this year.

Netflix has released the first look images for its upcoming psychological thriller series “Gypsy,” starring Naomi Watts. The 10-part series is helmed by “Fifty Shades Of Grey” director Sam Taylor-Johnson, as well as Victoria Mahoney (“Yelling to the Sky”) and Coky Giedroyc (“Harlots”).

“Gypsy” follows Jean Halloway (Watts), a Manhattan-based therapist who develops intimate and illicit relationships with the people in her patients’ lives. The cast also includes Billy Crudup (“Spotlight”) as Jean’s husband Michael Halloway, Sophie Cookson (“Kingsman”) as Sydney, Lucy Boynton (“Murder on the Orient Express”) as Jean’s patient Allison, and Karl Glusman (“Nocturnal Animals”) and Jean’s patient Sam.

The series is written by newcomer Lisa Rubin, who also serves as executive producer alongside Watts, Sean Jablonski, and Liza Chasin. The show is produced for Netflix by Universal Television.

“Gypsy” will debut on Netflix this year. Check out the first look images below.

