‘Gypsy’ Trailer: Naomi Watts is a Shady Therapist in New Netflix Psychological Thriller Series

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller series “Gypsy,” starring Naomi Watts. The streaming giant has also announced that the 10-episode one-hour series will launch globally on June 30.

Watts stars as a Manhattan-based therapist named Jean Halloway, who develops intimate and illicit relationships with the people in her patients’ lives. Billy Crudup (“Spotlight”) co-stars as Jean’s husband Michael Halloway. The cast also includes Sophie Cookson (“Kingsman”) as Sydney, Lucy Boynton (“Murder on the Orient Express”) as Jean’s patient Allison, and Karl Glusman (“Nocturnal Animals”) as Jean’s patient Sam.

The first two episodes were helmed by “Fifty Shades Of Grey” director Sam Taylor-Johnson. The rest of the series was directed by Victoria Mahoney (“Yelling to the Sky”) and Coky Giedroyc (“Harlots”). “Gypsy” was written by newcomer Lisa Rubin, who also serves as executive producer alongside Watts, Sean Jablonski (“Nip/Tuck”), and Liza Chasin (“The Theory of Everything”). The show is produced for Netflix by Universal Television.

Check out the first trailer below.

