‘Happy End’ First Look: Michael Haneke Could Win His Third Palme d’Or With Help From Isabelle Huppert

Haneke could win his third Palme d'Or in a row with this Isabelle Huppert-starring family drama.

Michael Haneke is among an elite group of filmmakers with two Palme d’Or wins under his belt, but he could make history this year as the first director to ever win three.

The Austrian auteur is returning to Cannes with competition title “Happy End,” starring Isabelle Huppert, Toby Jones, Jean-Louis Trintignant and Mathieu Kassovitz. A couple of first look images from the movie have arrived via French distributor Les Films du Losange, and you can check them out above and below.

“Happy End” is set in the French port city Calais and focuses on the members of a bourgeois family. Their lifestyle contrasts greatly with the European refugee crisis happening outside their door. The specifics of the story are still unknown, but the distributor’s official page includes a revealing quote: “All around us, the world, and we, in its midst, blind.” Knowing Haneke, “Happy End” will probably not have a happy ending.

The movie marks the fourth collaboration between the director and Huppert, following “The Piano Teacher,” “Time of the Wolf” and “Amour.” Hanke has won the Palme d’Or the last two times he was in competition (“The White Ribbon” in 2009, “Amour” in 2012), which means expectations are sky high for his latest movie.

The 2017 Cannes Film Festival takes place May 17 – 28.

