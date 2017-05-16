‘Harlots’ Finale Sneak Peek: Charlotte Contemplates the Ultimate Brothel Betrayal — Watch

Season 1 of the whore drama wraps up Wednesday on Hulu.

The power struggle between the two main bawdy houses in “Harlots” is about to get even more personal.

The first season of Hulu’s critically acclaimed drama about Georgian-era brothels and the women who work there draws to a close on Wednesday. When last we left the women, Margaret Wells (Samantha Morton) was dealing with the aftermath of her daughter Lucy (Eloise Smyth) killing a nobleman Sir George (Hugh Skinner), when her other daughter Charlotte (Jessica Brown Findlay) got arrested and thrown into jail for the murder. Joining her is Daniel Marney (Rory Fleck Byrne) who’s also been framed for the killing.

In the season finale, we see that Charlotte Wells has somehow been freed and lured back to the home/establishment of her mother’s chief rival Lydia Quigley (Lesley Manville). As with most people who find themselves in the presence of the stunning Charlotte, Lydia makes a very tempting proposal. Take a look at the exclusive from the finale below clip below:

While Margaret saw pimping out her own daughters as nurturing and a smart business move — after all, as daughters of a prostitute, what other profession was there for them? — it’s clear that doing so was not without consequences. Charlotte has held resentment for it, and blames her mother for also forcing Lucy. It also didn’t help that in helping Lucy evade the law, Margaret put Charlotte in danger. But could this be enough to stab her dear mum in the back to work for Lydia instead?

While Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” has rightfully gained attention for painting a bleak and possible future for women, in a way “Harlots” has been its sleeper hit companion series. Despite being set in 1760s Georgian London, “Harlots” also shares the same themes, such as women’s agency, reproductive rights, and freedom to own property and work their own businesses.

The “Harlots” Season 1 finale will be available for streaming on Wednesday on Hulu.

