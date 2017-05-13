‘Harry Potter’ Prequel Stolen, Presumably by Death Eaters

The untitled short story was auctioned for charity in 2008.

“Harry Potter” tends to bring out the best in people, but there are always a few Slytherins who have to go and ruin it for everyone else. The latest example came just this week, when a short prequel story J.K. Rowling wrote for charity was stolen. Now she and the West Midlands Police are looking for help finding it: “Please don’t buy this if you’re offered it,” Rowling pleaded on Twitter. “Originally auctioned for @englishpen, the owner supported writers’ freedoms by bidding for it.”

Coming in at just 800 words, the untitled story centers around Harry Potter’s father James and his bestie Sirius Black evading muggle policemen. “The only people who will buy this unique piece are true Harry Potter fans,” officer Paul Jauncey said to NBC News. “We are appealing to anyone who sees, or is offered this item for sale, to contact police.”

The story sold for £25,000 as part of a benefit for two different charities, English Pen and Dyslexia Action. Since stealing an item that was meant to benefit charity is among the most sinister deeds a person could commit, one can only assume that Death Eaters are responsible for this foul act.

We are asking #HarryPotter fans to help share our appeal after a rare Harry Potter prequel by @jk_rowling was stolen https://t.co/NLH79kAoLf — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) May 12, 2017

PLEASE DON’T BUY THIS IF YOU’RE OFFERED IT. Originally auctioned for @englishpen, the owner supported writers’ freedoms by bidding for it. https://t.co/ljEQyyj9yY — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 12, 2017

