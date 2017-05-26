Studio Ghibli is Hiring Animators to Work on Hayao Miyazaki’s New Film, and You Can Apply Right Now

...but you won't be paid very much.

After months of speculation, Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki confirmed earlier this year that company co-founder Hayao Miyazaki was officially heading to work on his first feature since 2013. The movie, which is rumored to be a feature adaptation of Miyazaki’s short film “Boro the Caterpillar,” is expected to be released sometime in 2019 before Tokyo hosts the 2020 Olympic games. The director is currently gearing up production on Tokyo, and it appears he’s going to need some help.

In a job listing posted to Studio Ghibli’s official website this week (via CartoonBrew Animation Jobs), the company is looking to hire animators and background artists for the upcoming feature. Jobs start on October 1 and have been posted as 3-year contracts, which makes sense given the movie’s expected 2019/2020 release date. Speaking Japanese is mandatory.

While the opportunity to work for Studio Ghibli sounds like a dream come true, the salary is listed at only 200,000 yen per month, which comes out to $450 per week. That’s not exactly the kind of money you can live off of, but that won’t matter if you’re a die-hard Ghibli fan looking to get your foot in the door.

Miyazaki has been largely absent from the filmmaking world since “The Wind Rises” was released in 2013. His only project has been the CGI short film “Boro,” which is expected to debut sometime this year at the Studio Ghibli Museum in Japan.

The full application can be downloaded here, although it will have to be translated for non-Japanese speaking readers.

