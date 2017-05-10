Jeffrey Tambor Throws Shade at Mike Mignola Over ‘Hellboy’ Reboot Announcement

"Nice on the loyalty to Ron and Guillermo," the actor wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, “Hellboy” creator Mike Mignola took to social media to announce that the film was getting an R-rated reboot, but original director and star Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman aren’t along for the ride. Instead, “The Descent” director Neil Marshall will helm the reboot of the dark fantasy superhero film, and “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour is being tapped to star in the title role.

READ MORE: ‘Hellboy’ Remake: Why Filmmakers Need to Say No to Pointless Reboots

Actor Jeffrey Tambor, who played Tom Manning, the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense director, in the the first two installments, is not too happy with Mignola’s decision to leave Del Toro and Perlman out of the project. “Mike: I may be [unavailable]… nice on the loyalty to Ron and Guillermo, btw,” the actor wrote in response to Mignola’s tweet making the announcement.

Back in 2014, during an appearance on “The Colbert Report”, Tambor showed excitement at the possibility of a third “Hellboy” film. “Oh my God, there is actually talk of a ‘Hellboy 3,’ but they better hurry or I am going to be in a walker,” the actor said.

@artofmmignola Mike: I may be unvail–

nice on the loyalty to Ron and Guillermo, btw — Jeffrey Tambor (@jeffreytambor) May 9, 2017

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.