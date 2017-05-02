Back to IndieWire

The 20 Highest Grossing Indies of 2017 (A Running List)

Refreshed weekly, here's a chart of 2017's twenty highest-grossing specialty films (so far).

“The Zookeeper’s Wife”

Please note: The below list only includes domestic (U.S. and Canada only, unless otherwise indicated) grosses for specialty films — indie, foreign (including Bollywood films that open in limited release) and/or documentary — that opened in limited release (599 screens and under) in 2017 and/or were acquired for 2017 distribution by an independent distributor or a studio (or its speciality division). It also includes films that screened only as an Academy-qualifier in 2016.

Grosses include all reported grosses up to May 2, 2017. This chart is updated every Tuesday afternoon. (Last year’s list can be found here.)

1. “Gifted”
Distributor: Fox Searchlight
Release Date: April 7th
Opening Theater Count: 56
Opening Average: $7,791
Current Gross: $15,894,295

2. “The Zookeeper’s Wife”
Distributor: Focus Features
Release Date: March 31st
Opening Theater Count: 541
Opening Average: $6,079
Current Gross: $14,808,000

3. “Before I Fall”
Distributor: Open Road Films
Release Date: March 3rd
Opening Theater Count: 2,346
Opening Average: $1,999
Current Gross: $12,241,122

“Before I Fall”

4. “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion”
Distributor: Great India Films
Release Date: April 28th
Opening Theater Count: 425
Opening Average: $24,364
Current Gross: $10,354,532

5. “The Belko Experiment”
Distributor: BH Tilt
Release Date: March 17th
Opening Theater Count: 1,341
Opening Average: $3,085
Current Gross: $9,697,090

6. “The Promise”
Distributor: Open Road Films (acquired at TIFF)
Release Date: April 21st
Opening Theater Count: 2,251
Opening Average: $1,820
Current Gross: $7,067,064

7. “I Am Not Your Negro”
Distributor: Magnolia
Release Date: February 3rd
Opening Theater Count: 43
Opening Average: $15,962
Current Gross: $7,054,533

8. “The Lost City of Z”
Distributor: Bleecker Street
Release Date: April 14th
Opening Theater Count: 4
Opening Average: $27,544
Current Gross: $4,913,120

“Your Name.”

9. “Your Name.”
Distributor: FUNimation
Release Date: April 7th
Opening Theater Count: 290
Opening Average: $5,662
Current Gross: $4,479,066

10. “A United Kingdom”
Distributor: Fox Searchlight (acquired at TIFF)
Release Date: February 10th
Opening Theater Count: 4
Opening Average: $16,628
Current Gross: $3,879,951

11. “Table 19″
Distributor: Fox Searchlight (acquired at Sundance)
Release Date: March 3rd
Opening Theater Count: 868
Opening Average: $1,821
Current Gross: $3,614,896

12. “Raees”
Distributor: Zee TV
Release Date: January 25th
Opening Theater Count: 265
Opening Average: $6,768
Current Gross: $3,262,954

13. “Phoenix Forgotten”
Distributor: Cinelou Films
Release Date: April 21st
Opening Theater Count: 1,592
Opening Average: $1,141
Current Gross: $3,103,117

14. “The Oscar Nominated Short Films”
Distributor: Shorts International
Release Date: February 10th
Opening Theater Count: 206
Opening Average: $3,361
Current Gross: $2,835,355

15. “Kedi”
Distributor: Oscilloscope
Release Date: February 10th
Opening Theater Count: 1
Opening Average: $40,103
Current Gross: $2,526,118

16. “The Salesman”
Distributor: Cohen Media Group
Release Date: January 7th
Opening Theater Count: 3
Opening Average: $23,693
Current Gross: $2,402,067

17. “T2 Trainspotting”
Distributor: Tri-Star
Release Date: March 17th
Opening Theater Count: 5
Opening Average: $34,115
Current Gross: $2,289,243

18. “Un Padre No Tan Padre”
Distributor: Pantelion
Release Date: January 27th
Opening Theater Count: 312
Opening Average: $3,137
Current Gross: $2,156,047

“Colossal”

19. “Colossal”
Distributor: Neon
Release Date: April 7th
Opening Theater Count: 4
Opening Average: $30,057
Current Gross: $2,091,568

20. “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”
Distributor: FIP
Release Date: March 10th
Opening Theater Count: 152
Opening Average: $5,671
Current Gross: $1,993,259

 

