The 20 Highest Grossing Indies of 2017 (A Running List)

Refreshed weekly, here's a chart of 2017's twenty highest-grossing specialty films (so far).

Please note: The below list only includes domestic (U.S. and Canada only, unless otherwise indicated) grosses for specialty films — indie, foreign (including Bollywood films that open in limited release) and/or documentary — that opened in limited release (599 screens and under) in 2017 and/or were acquired for 2017 distribution by an independent distributor or a studio (or its speciality division). It also includes films that screened only as an Academy-qualifier in 2016.

Grosses include all reported grosses up to May 2, 2017. This chart is updated every Tuesday afternoon. (Last year’s list can be found here.)

1. “Gifted”

Distributor: Fox Searchlight

Release Date: April 7th

Opening Theater Count: 56

Opening Average: $7,791

Current Gross: $15,894,295

2. “The Zookeeper’s Wife”

Distributor: Focus Features

Release Date: March 31st

Opening Theater Count: 541

Opening Average: $6,079

Current Gross: $14,808,000

3. “Before I Fall”

Distributor: Open Road Films

Release Date: March 3rd

Opening Theater Count: 2,346

Opening Average: $1,999

Current Gross: $12,241,122

4. “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion”

Distributor: Great India Films

Release Date: April 28th

Opening Theater Count: 425

Opening Average: $24,364

Current Gross: $10,354,532

5. “The Belko Experiment”

Distributor: BH Tilt

Release Date: March 17th

Opening Theater Count: 1,341

Opening Average: $3,085

Current Gross: $9,697,090

6. “The Promise”

Distributor: Open Road Films (acquired at TIFF)

Release Date: April 21st

Opening Theater Count: 2,251

Opening Average: $1,820

Current Gross: $7,067,064

7. “I Am Not Your Negro”

Distributor: Magnolia

Release Date: February 3rd

Opening Theater Count: 43

Opening Average: $15,962

Current Gross: $7,054,533

8. “The Lost City of Z”

Distributor: Bleecker Street

Release Date: April 14th

Opening Theater Count: 4

Opening Average: $27,544

Current Gross: $4,913,120

9. “Your Name.”

Distributor: FUNimation

Release Date: April 7th

Opening Theater Count: 290

Opening Average: $5,662

Current Gross: $4,479,066

10. “A United Kingdom”

Distributor: Fox Searchlight (acquired at TIFF)

Release Date: February 10th

Opening Theater Count: 4

Opening Average: $16,628

Current Gross: $3,879,951

11. “Table 19″

Distributor: Fox Searchlight (acquired at Sundance)

Release Date: March 3rd

Opening Theater Count: 868

Opening Average: $1,821

Current Gross: $3,614,896

12. “Raees”

Distributor: Zee TV

Release Date: January 25th

Opening Theater Count: 265

Opening Average: $6,768

Current Gross: $3,262,954

13. “Phoenix Forgotten”

Distributor: Cinelou Films

Release Date: April 21st

Opening Theater Count: 1,592

Opening Average: $1,141

Current Gross: $3,103,117

14. “The Oscar Nominated Short Films”

Distributor: Shorts International

Release Date: February 10th

Opening Theater Count: 206

Opening Average: $3,361

Current Gross: $2,835,355

15. “Kedi”

Distributor: Oscilloscope

Release Date: February 10th

Opening Theater Count: 1

Opening Average: $40,103

Current Gross: $2,526,118

16. “The Salesman”

Distributor: Cohen Media Group

Release Date: January 7th

Opening Theater Count: 3

Opening Average: $23,693

Current Gross: $2,402,067

17. “T2 Trainspotting”

Distributor: Tri-Star

Release Date: March 17th

Opening Theater Count: 5

Opening Average: $34,115

Current Gross: $2,289,243

18. “Un Padre No Tan Padre”

Distributor: Pantelion

Release Date: January 27th

Opening Theater Count: 312

Opening Average: $3,137

Current Gross: $2,156,047

19. “Colossal”

Distributor: Neon

Release Date: April 7th

Opening Theater Count: 4

Opening Average: $30,057

Current Gross: $2,091,568

20. “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”

Distributor: FIP

Release Date: March 10th

Opening Theater Count: 152

Opening Average: $5,671

Current Gross: $1,993,259