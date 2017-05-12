‘Home Again’ Teaser Trailer: Reese Witherspoon Is A Lovable MILF In Hallie Meyers-Shyer’s Directorial Debut — Watch

Witherspoon has three aspiring filmmakers vying for her affections in the debut feature from Meyers-Shyer, daughter of Nancy Meyers.

What do you get when you cross “Father of the Bride” with “It’s Complicated”? Her name is Hallie Meyers-Shyer, daughter of writer/director Nancy Meyers (“It’s Complicated”) and screenwriter Charles Shyer (“Father of the Bride”). Following in those illustrious footsteps, Meyers-Shyer will make her feature debut with “Home Again,” which released a spiffy first teaser trailer today.

“Home Again” stars Reese Witherspoon (fresh off her popular HBO series, “Big Little Lies”) as Alice, a recently separated mother of two who invites three aspiring filmmakers to crash in her guest house during a night out on the town for her 40th birthday. The unconventional arrangement becomes complicated by romantic entanglements, and even more so when her ex-husband (Michael Sheen) shows up with suitcase in hand.

The trailer shows some great banter between Witherspoon, Sheen, and Nat Wolff, who plays one of the young guys. Witherspoon is her typically charismatic self in a part that seems written to her unique comedic talents. The whole tone feels like a Nancy Meyers film with a distinctly millennial flare. Judging from the success of her parents’ films, and the quips in this trailer, Meyers-Shyer is certainly a promising new addition to the modern romantic comedy genre.

See for yourself in the first trailer:

