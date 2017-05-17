17 Brilliant Horror Films That Debuted at Cannes: Stream all of the Screams

From Sam Raimi to Julia Ducournau, the festival has welcomed many directors with visions as bold as they are dark.

The Cannes Film Festival doesn’t get its due as a platform for horror. But as this year’s festival begins, two of the most anticipated titles — Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” and David Lynch’s new season of “Twin Peaks” — are artful interpretations of the genre. Several more buzzy entries are expected to be dark and dire, including Lynne Ramsey’s “You Were Never Really Here,” David Robert Mitchell’s “Under the Silver Lake,” and Jane Campion’s series “Top of the Lake: China Girl.”

Cannes’ love of the gothic is nothing new. The festival has long been a melting pot for bold visions, and this includes some of the world’s scariest films. From established risk-takers like Lars von Trier and Nicolas Winding Refn to once-green directors like Gaspar Noé and Sam Raimi, the strength of the talent has left some indelible impressions on the horror scene.

What is new: Many of these titles were little seen after their Cannes debuts, but they now can be found on streaming services. For every selection, we’ve also included where you can watch it online.

However, that also means we can’t include films like Andrzej Zulawski’s 1981 “Possession” starring Isabelle Adjani or the original 1997 “Funny Games,” which currently are nowhere to be found. That needs to change — but in the meantime, click here to check out our list of great titles that debuted at the festival.

