‘Hounds of Love’ Clip: Two Twisted Kidnappers Capture an Australian Teen in Unsettling Festival Favorite — Watch

Important lesson: Never try to buy drugs from strangers who have a house filled with porn.

Ben Young’s twisted kidnapping thriller “Hounds of Love” is picking up all sorts of accolades around the festival circuit — latest prize? the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award at the genre-loving Overlook Film Festival — and our new exclusive clip makes it clear exactly why the feature has hit such a nerve with movie lovers. For one, it’s just so creepy. For another, it’s just so well-done.

Young’s film stars Ashleigh Cummings as cool ’80s teen Vicki Maloney, who is seemingly randomly abducted by secret suburban serial killers John and Evelyn White (Emma Booth and Stephen Curry). Set in Perth during the middle of a predictably steamy summer, the Whites have been waging their own private war with the city’s women, and no one seems to realize that they’ve got a pair of serial killers in their midst.

As it so happens, Vicki is about to find out in the most horrific way possible.

In our exclusive clip, young Vicki has made the wholly irresponsible choice of going back to John and Evelyn’s house to purchase some illegal substances (bad, bad Vicki), when she begins to pick up on some hints that not everything is as it seems. There’s the weird music, the too-close dancing, the woozy feeling that seems to be thanks to her glass of water, the stash of porn tucked under the television. By the time Vicki gets hip to what’s going down, it’s already too late.

Check out our exclusive clip for “Hounds of Love” below, featuring one of the most terrifying (and crucial) scenes from the film.

“Hounds of Love” will open in theaters and on VOD on May 12.

