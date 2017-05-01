‘House of Cards’ Season 5 Trailer: Frank Underwood’s Ruthless Power Eerily Mirrors Trump

"The American people don't know what's best for them — I do," opens a chilling monologue that could have come straight from Steve Bannon's pen.

As unintentional as it may be, “House of Cards” has a renewed sense of purpose ever since Trump’s election, and a chilling new trailer for Season 5 shows Frank Underwood as more ruthless than ever before. This time, his venom is pointed towards the American people, and he hopes to lead them far after the standard two presidential terms are over. This short look at season five echoes much of Trump’s resentment towards his constituency, as well as his belief that he is the one person who can save the country.

Executive producer Melissa James Gibson recently told Entertainment Weekly about some of the unintentional parallels between the administration and Underwood’s grip on democracy, and how the two men differ.

“Sure, the resonance sometimes feels eerie,” she said. “But Trump is an outsider who’s trying to blow up the system, and Francis is the opposite. The battlefield for season 5 is the American psyche. That may be one parallel with our real world.”

Season 5 will hit Netflix on May 30. Watch the new trailer below:

