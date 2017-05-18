‘How to Talk to Girls at Parties’ Teaser: Nicole Kidman Is a Punk Queen in John Cameron Mitchell’s Cannes Premiere

In advance of its Cannes premiere, the queen of the festival takes center stage in a wickedly fun teaser.

Now that is punk. In advance of its debut at Cannes later this week, John Cameron Mitchell’s “How to Talk to Girls at Parties” has gotten an appropriately punk rock teaser trailer. And, yes, Nicole Kidman looks amazing.

For his fourth feature, Mitchell is aiming a bit lighter than usual, thanks to his and Philippa Goslett’s adaptation of a short story by Neil Gaiman. Set in a London suburb in the 1970’s, the film follows an alien girl named Zan (Elle Fanning) who falls in love with a punk teenage boy named Enn (Alex Sharp). Relatable, right?

Kidman is on board the project as Queen Boadicea, who may or may not be more than just the impeccably dressed leader of a pack of screaming children. The film also stars Ruth Wilson, Matt Lucas and Abraham Lewis. And you know what? It looks fun.

Check out the film’s first teaser, thanks to Vulture’s eagle eyes and Neil Gaiman’s Instagram, below.

What’s Punk? How to Talk to Girls at Parties is screening at Cannes on Sunday. More teaser films from @ellefanning and @johncameronmitchell… A post shared by Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) on May 18, 2017 at 6:04am PDT



“How to Talk to Girls at Parties” premiered in out of competition at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. A24 will release it later this year.

