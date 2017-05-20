Hugh Jackman Didn’t Know Wolverines Were Real Until He Started Filming ‘X-Men’

Bryan Singer broke the news on set.

Hugh Jackman presumably knows a good deal about wolverines by now, having played the most famous of them all for the last 17 years. Before the original “X-Men” movie, however, he was blissfully unaware that they’re an actual animal: “I didn’t even know there was a wolverine,” the actor revealed during a recent Page Six interview.

“I literally, embarrassingly did about two weeks of research on wolves,” continued Jackman. “I remember going past an IMAX in Toronto, and there was an IMAX documentary about wolves, and so I thought, ‘I’ll go and see that.'”

As you might imagine, this inevitably led to some confusion on set. Bryan Singer, the film’s director, noticed Jackman’s gait and asked him about it: “He said, ‘Are you sort of walking funny, what’s going on?’ And I said, ‘I’ve been doing this thing with wolves,’ and he goes, ‘You know you’re not a wolf, right?'”

After assuring his director that wolverines were not, in fact, a real thing, Jackman was met with this response: “Go to the zoo, dude.” A sporting event at the University of Michigan would have worked, too.

