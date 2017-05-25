IFC Films Acquires Lars von Trier’s Serial Killer Drama ‘The House That Jack Built’

The drama starring Matt Dillon as a serial killer marks von Trier's first feature since 2013's “Nymphomaniac.”

IFC Films has acquired the U.S. rights to Lars von Trier’s “The House That Jack Built,” a drama about a serial killer. The film stars Matt Dillon, Bruno Ganz, Uma Thurman, Riley Keough and Siobhan Fallon Hogan.

READ MORE: Lars von Trier Wants You to Know ‘The House That Jack Built’ Will Be His Most Brutal Film Ever

Set in the U.S. in the 1970s, “The House That Jack Built” follows Jack (Dillon) through a series of murders that define his development as a serial killer. “We experience the story from Jack’s point of view,” IFC said in a statement. “He views each murder as an artwork in itself, even though his dysfunction gives him problems in the outside world.” The film marks von Trier’s first feature since 2013’s “Nymphomaniac.”

“Lars von Trier is an unparalleled cinematic provocateur and one of the world’s great auteurs,” Jonathan Sehring and Lisa Schwartz, co-presidents of IFC Films/Sundance Selects, said in the statement. “It’s great to be working with old friends and colleagues such as Lars, Peter Aalbaek Jensen and the entire Trust team — we are anticipating audiences will see a Matt Dillon they have never dreamed of before.”

READ MORE: ‘The House That Jack Built’ First Look: Lars Von Trier Pays Homage to ‘Vampyr’ in Serial-Killer Thriller

“The House That Jack Built” is produced by Louise Vesth for Zentropa Group in co-production with Film i Väst, Copenhagen Film Fund, Slot Machine, with support from Danish Film Institute, Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, CNC, Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, Eurimages, The Media Programme of the European Union, and in cooperation with DR, Nordisk Film Distribution, Concorde Filmverleih, Potemkine, Les Films du Losange, SVT.

IFC Films also released von Trier’s 2009 film “Antichrist.”

