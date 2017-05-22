‘I’m Dying Up Here’: Watch the First Episode of Jim Carrey’s New Comedy Series for Free on YouTube

Between this and "Twin Peaks," Showtime will not rest until it takes over the rest of your May free time.

While the internet is still analyzing every detail from last night’s “Twin Peaks” premiere, Showtime just dropped another item into your queue.

“I’m Dying Up Here,” the latest comedy from the network that brought you “Shameless” and “Nurse Jackie,” follows a group of stand-up comics navigating the burgeoning ’70s L.A. comedy scene. Though executive producer Jim Carrey doesn’t star in the series, the show still boasts an impressive cast, including Melissa Leo (as the larger-than-life club booker/impresario), Ari Graynor, Michael Angarano, Clark Duke, Jake Lacy, Sebastian Stan and Al Madrigal (who just debuted his own stand-up special on Showtime if you want to see some clips). The pilot even features some guest drop-ins of its own from the incomparable Alfred Molina and Robert Forster.

(Plus, The Dramatics’ “What You See Is What You Get” pops up in the first five minutes, so if you’re into dimly-lit comedy clubs backed by some funky horn section action, have we got the show for you.)

Will this rock star-adjacent story go the way of “Vinyl” or become another staple in the premium channel’s lineup? Check out the hour-long pilot below (groovy fonts! groovy lobby carpeting! groovy self-deprication!) and be able to tell all your friends you were there at the beginning:

“I’m Dying Up Here” premieres Sunday, June 4 at 10 p.m. on Showtime.

