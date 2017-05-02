Adam Driver Is Not Your Typical Movie Star, But He’s One of the Best Actors Working Today — Watch

IndieWire On Demand: Adam Driver gives the best performance of his career thus far in Jim Jarmusch's intimate indie masterpiece.

If you love indie cinema, then Adam Driver has probably become one of your favorite actors over the last several years. Performances in “Inside Llewyn Davis,” “While We’re Young,” “Tracks,” “Hungry Hearts” and “Midnight Special” have given Driver the chance to show off a dynamic range, but it wasn’t until Jim Jarmusch’s “Paterson” last year where Driver confirmed what most of us knew was inevitable: This dude is a major movie star.

In Jarmusch’s intimate masterpiece, Driver holds the entire picture together with his sensitive and soul-searching work as a New Jersey bus driver and aspiring poet going through the motions of everyday life. Nothing too dramatic happens from a plot perspective, but the way Driver manages to explore his character’s inner life makes “Paterson” feel so true to life and so profound. It’s a star turn so quiet and absorbing it proves Driver is a real master.

“Paterson” is now available on demand. Watch IndieWire critics Eric Kohn and David Ehrlich discuss Driver’s unconventional movie stardom in the video above.

