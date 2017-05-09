‘Iron Sky: The Coming Race’ Trailer: Hitler’s Alive, Riding a Dinosaur and Fighting Aliens

The Timo Vuorensol-directed sequel was made possible by a crowdfunding campaign, which raised more than the original goal of $150,000.

Iron Sky Universe has released a brand new trailer for “Iron Sky: The Coming Race,” the sequel to its 2012 cult sci-fi film “Iron Sky.” The film is directed by Timo Vuorensola, from a script by Dalan Musson.

In “Iron Sky: The Coming Race,” the former Nazi Moonbase is the last refuge of mankind, after the Earth was devastated by a nuclear war. Buried under the wasteland lies a power that could save the last of humanity – or destroy it once and for all. To save the human race, Obi Washington and the other human survivors will have to fight the Vril, a reptilian race and their army of dinosaurs. The film stars Lara Rossi in the lead role of Obi, Vladimir Burlakov and Kit Dale, with Julia Dietze and Udo Kier, both returning from first “Iron Sky.”

The sequel was made possible by a crowdfunding campaign, which raised more than the original goal of $150,000. In March of 2016, the production team set up rough cut screening of the sequel for fans for comments and feedback. An earlier version of the script was also sent out to thousands of fans of the first film, and changes were made based on their feedback.

“Iron Sky: The Coming Race” is set to hit theaters in 2018. Check out the new trailer below.

