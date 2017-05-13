‘Ismaël’s Ghost’ Clips: Marion Cotillard Bops Along to Bob Dylan’s ‘It Ain’t Me Babe’ — Watch

Arnaud Desplechin's latest premieres at Cannes this month.

Arnaud Desplechin is among the many established auteurs returning to Cannes this month, with “Ismaël’s Ghosts” marking his second trip the Croisette in three years. Marion Cotillard stars in the director’s latest, which Magnolia Pictures has already acquired ahead of its premiere. Watch two clips from Ismaël’s Ghosts below (via the Playlist).



While you’re at it, here’s the synopsis: “Ismaël Vuillard makes films. He is in the middle of one about Ivan, an atypical diplomat inspired by his brother. Along with Bloom, his master and father-in-law, Ismaël still mourns the death of Carlotta, twenty years earlier. Yet he has started his life over again with Sylvia. Sylvia is his light. Then Carlotta returns from the dead. Sylvia runs away. Ismaël rejects Carlotta. Driven mad by these ordeals, he abandons the shoot for his family home in Roubaix. There, he lives as a recluse, besieged by his ghosts.”

Mathieu Amalric, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Alba Rohrwacher and Louis Garrel co-star in the film. Cannes begins on May 17 this year and runs until the 28th.