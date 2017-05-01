‘It Comes at Night’ Full Trailer: Joel Edgerton and Christopher Abbott Battle the Apocalypse, and Each Other

After a sparse teaser, A24 has dropped a trailer with clues about the plot of this survival thriller, as well as a striking new poster.

“It Comes at Night” quickly became one of the year’s most anticipated genre films after the release of dense and claustrophobic teaser trailer. But now a new full trailer further shows the scope of this apocalyptic thriller, which puts two families together during a crisis, and soon pits them against each other.

READ MORE: ‘It Comes at Night’ Review: Joel Edgerton and Christopher Abbott Face Off In Trey Shults’ Frightening Post-Apocalyptic Thriller

The film, which stars a small cast including Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Riley Keough, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Carmen Ejogo, is the second from “Krisha” helmer Trey Edward Shults. The plot follows two patriarchs, played by Edgerton and Abbott, who will do whatever it takes to save their wives and children from the terrors lurking outside.

Edgerton recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his hope that films like “It Comes at Night” will help to return prestige to the horror genre.

“Let’s be honest, horror movies have a bad rap,” he said. “It’s up to movies like ‘Get Out’ and ‘It Follows’ — and this movie, I hope — to [remove] the stigma of what I refer to as the ‘blood porn’ nature of horror. Horror films can be incredibly intelligent.”

Watch the new trailer and see the new poster below:

