‘It Comes at Night’: Trey Edward Shults’ Post-Apocalyptic Horror Film Gets Chilling Score from Brian McOmber — Listen

Trey Edward Shults’ upcoming horror film, “It Comes at Night,” pulses and pounds with 90 minutes-plus of tension and dread, so it’s only fitting that the feature get a propulsive score that pushes those emotions to the max. Composer Brian McOmber’s score reflects the intensity of Shults’ film, which follows a family whose fragile post-apocalyptic existence is threatened when another group suddenly appears in their lives, building in even more fear to an already nail-biting outing.

McOmber’s album will be available on both CD and digital on June 9, with a vinyl version to be released later this summer, but first up, we’ve got an exclusive listen to the first track off of it: “The Road.”

As McOmber explained of the track, “At this stage of the film, the family is faced with a decision and things start to move fast. They know they don’t have much time and the music follows them as they make quick preparations before hitting the road in search of another family not knowing what lies ahead.”

He added, “The track started with an improvisatory session with Rob Aiki Aubrey Lowe on modular synths. After jamming with Rob, I spent a lot of time editing and layering his improvisations against the main arrival points in the picture. In addition to the modular synth layering, I recording orchestral percussion at the Wesleyan University’s Crowell Concert Hall with the help of percussionist Tomek Arnold. Finally, we did a lot of additional sculpting of the entire piece, which follows all the subtle arcs of the scene.”

Album Track List:

It Comes at Night

Flames

Close Your Eyes

Sores

The Road

Wet Dream

The Triumph of Death

Waiting

Black Eyes

Shallow Graves

Travis’ Theme

Another Family

Stanley

If He’s Sick, Then I Am Too

The Red Door

Planning And Preparation

Stairway to Hell

Paul’s Regret

Travis’ Acceptance

Sarah’s Understanding

“It Comes at Night” opens on June 9.

