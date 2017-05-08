‘It’ Sneak Peek: The Losers Club Reunites to Stop the Evil Clown

Part one of the two-part film opens in theaters September 8.

New Line Cinema has released a sneak peek for its anticipated horror thriller “It.” The trailer first debuted during Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards and was introduced on the stage by actors Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, and Jack Dylan Grazer, known as “The Losers Club.”

READ MORE: ‘It’ Trailer Comparison Runs The 2017 Film Version Simultaneously to the 1990 Miniseries — Watch

Andrés Muschietti’s new adaptation of Stephen King’s seminal 1986 novel is set in the fictional town of Derry, Maine, where seven kids have to overcome life problems, including bullying from other kids. The clique also faces the haunting of a monster that takes the shape of an evil clown named Pennywise (played by Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård). 30 years later, they reunite to stop the clown once and for all. King’s novel was first adapted for the screen in Tommy Lee Wallace’s 1990 miniseries.

READ MORE: ‘It’ Trailer: First Look At the Film Adaptation of Stephen King’s 1986 Novel Will Leave You Screaming — Watch

“It” is a two-part film series. Part one opens in theaters September 8. Check out the sneak peek trailer below.

Don’t turn off the lights during this brand new clip of “IT” from the #MTVAwards airing right now! pic.twitter.com/2rTf7HcATO — MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2017

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.