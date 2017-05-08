Glenn Howerton is a Terrible Teacher in New NBC Sitcom from Lorne Michaels and Seth Meyers — First Look

The "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" alum stars with Patton Oswalt in "A.P. Bio," which has been ordered to series.

Imagine “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s” Dennis Reynolds as an honors biology teacher in high school. That’s the basic premise behind NBC’s “A.P. Bio,” which has been firmly greenlighted to series.

Glenn Howerton stars as Jack, a philosophy scholar who goes to work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher after he loses out on his dream job. Soon he decides, instead of actually teaching any biology, to use the honor roll students to his own benefit.

READ MORE: Glenn Howerton May Not Return to ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ After Season 12 Finale

Patton Oswalt, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Aparna Brielle, Jacob McCarthy, and Nick Peine star, while Vanessa Bayer guests in the pilot. Mike O’Brien is the writer and executive producer, while Lorne Michaels, Seth Meyers, Andrew Singer and Michael Shoemaker are also executive producers.

Osmany Rodriguez directed the pilot, which comes from Universal Television, Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

At NBC, “A.P. Bio” joins previously ordered newbies “Will & Grace,” the Jason Katims drama “Rise” and the military drama “For God & Country.”

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.