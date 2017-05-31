‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Supercut Brings Together Every ‘God Dammit’ From All 134 Episodes — Watch

It's the "It's Always Sunny" supercut to end all "It's Always Sunny" supercuts.

The future of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” remains a question mark now that Dennis has left for North Carolina (original series regular Glenn Howerton is moving to the NBC sitcom “AP Bio” this fall). FXX has already renewed the series for two more seasons, which will bring the show all the way to Season 14, but what it will look like without Howerton remains to be seen.

While we continue to think about what the future holds, YouTube’s very own Nikki Potnick has published the ultimate celebration of the past with an insane supercut that brings together every time a character uttered “god dammit” across 12 seasons and 134 episodes. That’s a lot of “god dammit” quotes, to say the least.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” has been on the air since 2005 and is currently the longest running live-action television show in history. Dee may say “god dammit” the most, but Dennis says it the best (and he also said it first). There’s no doubt there will be more “god dammits” to come over the next two seasons, but they sadly won’t be coming from Dennis.

