James Cameron To Produce Vegan Documentary From ‘The Cove’ Director Louis Psihoyos

"The Game Changers" is a collaboration between Cameron, Psihoyos and MMA champion James "Lightning" Wilks.

James Cameron is executive producing a documentary about vegan diets called “The Game Changers,” the director Louis Psihoyos recently told Boulder Magazine. A former National Geographic photographer, Psihoyos received widespread acclaim for directing “The Cove,” a controversial exposé on dolphin fishing practices in Japan which won the Academy Award for best documentary feature in 2010.

Mixed martial arts champion James “Lightning” Wilks originally brought the project to Psihoyos, who then approached Cameron. “Cameron went to the deepest part of the ocean last year or the year before,” said Psihoyos. “Obviously he’s a big ocean lover and we have that in common. We met with him to get him on to this project. He is just so passionate about it.”

A pescatarian since 1986, Psihoyos stopped eating fish after getting mercury poisoning. He says a plant-based diet is the most impactful thing a person can do to reduce their impact on the climate. Originally developed by Wilks, the film will interview a wide array of vegan elite athletes in order to dispel the myth that one cannot build muscle on a vegan diet.

“We’re trying to dispel the myth that you need protein from animals to become a real man,” said Psihoyos. “I’m probably more excited about this one than anything I’ve done so far because I feel like it will change things perceptibly.”

Cameron, the Oscar-winning director of big-budget Hollywood hits “Terminator,” “Titanic,” and “Avatar,” is a longtime environmentalist, and began a vegan die in order to reduce his carbon footprint. “The great thing about this as a solution for climate change — one of a number of solutions that we need — is that it’s a win-win,” Cameron told Men’s Journal in 2015. Last year, Cameron teamed up with “Terminator” star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chinese actress Li Bingbing for a number of P.S.A.s about the benefits of a plant-based diet.

