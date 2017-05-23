James Corden Sends Emotional Message to Manchester After Ariana Grande Concert Attack — Watch

"If it was even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening," the host said.

On Monday’s episode of “The Late Late Show,” James Corden addressed the attack that took place during an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, in England. The attack, for which the ISIS has claimed responsibility, left 22 people dead, including children, and almost 60 injured.

“It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news, that attacks like this can happen, but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight,” said a very emotional Corden. “Many of you won’t have ever been to Manchester. But you would have heard of it. It’s famous all over the world for so many wonderful things.”

The British host added, “But when I think of Manchester, the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there. And I’m telling you, a more tight-knit group of people you will be hard-pressed to find — strong, proud, caring people with community at its core. And if it was even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening.”

Corden concluded, “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Manchester tonight, all of the staff at the MAN Arena, all of the security teams, all the emergency services, Ariana and her team, and all of those families affected tonight. We’ll all go to be holding our little ones even tighter this evening.”

Following the deadly attack, Grande took to Twitter to express how she was feeling. “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words,” she tweeted.

