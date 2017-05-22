‘Jane the Virgin’ Makes Some Wedding Plans and 4 More Things to Watch on Monday, May 22

Also on today's PeekTV: Angie Tribeca, a masterful Philip Roth adaptation and fun being weird.

Monday, May 22

What Happened Last Night?!

Greg Gayne/The CW

“Chapter Sixty-Four,” CW – 9:00 p.m.

Synopsis: In the Season 3 finale, Rogelio and Xo are excited for their big day, but Rogelio gets some shocking news. Meanwhile, Jane learns about a mysterious letter Michael wrote; Rafael asks Luisa to leave; and Petra’s skeptical about Jane’s feelings for Rafael.

Why You Should Watch: “Jane the Virgin” has had a tumultuous third season, highlighted by a major twist that few people saw coming. If that’s what the show had cooked up for midseason, we can only guess what the finale has in store. If the other big season-ending wedding on a CW show is any indication, we’re in for quite a ride.

Doug Hyun

“License to Drill,” TBS – 10:30 p.m.

Synopsis: A sultry woman enlists Geils to investigate whether her husband is having an affair.

Why You Should Watch: In case you’ve missed our continuous arguments on the subject, “Angie Tribeca” remains one of the funniest shows on TV. While this may not have the headline-grabbing cameos from a few other Season 3 episodes, it’s proof that this comedy doesn’t need a surplus of recognizable faces to deliver some high-quality belly laughs.

“Suite Française”

Lifetime, 10:00 p.m.

Synopsis: In Nazi-occupied France, Lucille Angellier (Michelle Williams) waits for news of her husband, along with her domineering mother-in-law (Kristin Scott Thomas). When a regiment of German soldiers arrives in the town, they soon move into the villagers’ homes. Lucille tries to ignore Bruno (Matthias Schoenaerts), the German commander who has been posted at her house, but she soon falls in love with him.

Why You Should Watch: At the very least, that’s certainly a cast worth shelling out a few Hamiltons for if this was premiering in theaters. Even though this hit British multiplexes back in 2015, this is the first chance for American audiences to see the adaptation of Irène Némirovsky’s novel. As the culmination of a three-year journey to the states, it’ll be curious to see if cable might actually have been the best venue for this story all along.

Read This!

Roger Ailes’ death late last week brought with it a renewed consideration of the place that his most notable creation, Fox News, holds in our culture. Chris O’Falt’s essay on the network’s unique visual language makes a compelling, insightful case that Ailes was the most influential storytelling innovator of this century.

#BestTVLines2017 Contender of the Day

Jon Pack

“The Detour” – Episode 9, “The Dilemma”

Delilah: ♫ It’s fun being weird / It’s fun being weird / It’s fun being weird, you should try it sometime… ♫

(For more reasons why the Parkers are the funniest family on TV, read our full appreciation of “The Detour” here.)

Movie of the Night – “Indignation,” HBO2, 6:30 p.m.

James Schamus’ directorial debut isn’t just a great literary adaptation (taken from the Philip Roth novel of the same name), it’s one of the finest insights into the pitfalls of young adulthood put on screen in a very long time.Religion, family, and a societal conception of honor all collide in a single student’s evolution at an Ohio college in the 1950s. “Indignation” has a world-class ensemble — may it be a short wait before we see Logan Lerman, Sarah Gadon and Tracy Letts square off in another film — one that brings added depth to the weighty themes that Roth’s novel sows. Brace yourself for a story with beauty and tragedy around each new corner, capped off with a full-circle ending that’s a bare knuckle gut-punch.

