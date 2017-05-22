Jared Leto Is The New Chief Creative Officer of Streaming Service Fandor

The announcement comes after a slew of changes steering the indie streaming service deliberately toward the mainstream.

Jared Leto has accepted a new role as Chief Creative Officer for the niche subscription streaming service Fandor. The company offers cinephiles a carefully curated selection not found on bigger streamers like Netflix or Hulu, with a focus on indies, genre classics, documentaries, and foreign films. In addition to the streaming platform, Fandor also maintains an editorial side to the site, offering critical analyses and video essays. The announcement comes after a concerted effort by the site to shift towards the mainstream that began with closing down Keyframe, Fandor’s 5-year-old online magazine.

READ MORE: Fandor Is Moving Toward the Mainstream, and Bracing for the Backlash — Exclusive

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news, reporting that the Oscar winner will be “the creative voice of the company,” contributing original programming and hosting live-streaming events. Fandor will also use Leto’s on-demand media streaming and social media platform, VyRT.

“As a longtime Fandor subscriber, I developed a special appreciation for their distinctive programming and recommendation engine. Specifically, the ‘human element’ that sets Fandor apart from so many other services in this space, most of which are purely algorithmic,” said Leto. “With my involvement in the broadcasting and social platform business for over five years with my company, VyRT, I’m very much looking forward to this collaboration and know I can bring a unique perspective [to it].”

READ MORE: Quentin Tarantino Video Essay Asks If Filmmaker Is a Feminist, Unearths Some Surprising Truths — Watch

The news will not sit well with many diehard Fandor subscribers, who shell out the extra monthly subscription fee precisely to see movies that don’t star Jared Leto.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.