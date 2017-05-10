‘Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc’ Trailer: Bruno Dumont’s Cannes-Bound Musical Goes Rock N’ Roll — Watch

Prepare yourself for the dancing nuns.

It’s safe to assume there won’t be much else like Bruno Dumont’s “Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc” amongst the rest of this year’s Cannes offerings, as the singular French auteur’s latest feature puts a rollicking, rocking musical spin on the childhood of no less than Joan of Arc.

In “Jeannette,” Dumont follows the younger years of the girl who would become martyr, picking up in the midst of the Hundred Years’ War as an eight-year-old Jeannette tends to her (literal) flock in the small village of Domremy. Consumed with the unbearable pain of seeing others suffer, Jeannette takes it upon herself to set out to fight for the salvation of souls and the liberation of the Kingdom of France.

In Dumont’s vivid, original take on the classic story of the beloved martyr, Jeannette’s journey becomes a high-energy, visually complex musical, complete with singing and dancing nuns and an interpretation of religious awakening that’s never been put to film quite like this before. The film’s music is by Igorrr, author of the album “Hallelujah” (2012), and well known for his collaboration with the duo Whourkr.

The film stars Lise Leplat Prudhomme, Jeanne Voisin, and Lucile Gauthier. It will be seeking U.S. distribution at this year’s festival, which kicks off next week.

Check out our exclusive trailer for the film, along with two debut posters, below.

