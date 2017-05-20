Jessica Chastain to Star in ‘Seducing Ingrid Bergman’

She'll also co-produce the upcoming biopic.

Of all the biopics in all the towns in all the world, Jessica Chastain walks into “Seducing Ingrid Bergman.” The two-time Academy Award nominee is set to co-produce and star in the upcoming film written by Arash Amel (“Grace of Monaco”), playing the iconic actress best known for the likes of “Casablanca,” “Gaslight” and “Notorious,” among many more. YRF Entertainment will produce alongside Chastain’s own Freckle Films.

“We are thrilled to be working with YRF and Arash Amel on ‘Seducing Ingrid Bergman,’” said Chastain and Kelly Carmichael of Freckle Films in a statement. “This is a captivating story about a deeply moving romance between two remarkable people.”

“Jessica Chastain is the perfect actress to star in ‘Seducing Ingrid Bergman,'” added YRF Entertainment CEO Uday Chopra. “Jessica is no stranger to portraying strong, intelligent women and this role deserves an actress of her immeasurable talent. We also feel that she will bring a unique perspective as a producer.”

Chastain, who received her two Oscar nods for her work in “The Help” and “Zero Dark Thirty,” most recently starred in “The Zookeeper’s Wife.” Her upcoming projects include “The Division,” “Painkiller Jane” and “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.”

