‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Live TV Event Comes to NBC Next Easter

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice are attached, as are NBC live musical staples Craig Zadan and Neil Meron.

NBC is bringing is live musical event formula to Easter, revealing plans to stage “Jesus Christ Superstar Live!” next year.

The event, which will air on Easter Sunday (April 1), 2018, will be executive produced by Craig Zadan and Neil Meron – the gurus behind NBC’s other live TV events, including last year’s “Hairspray Live” – as well as Marc Platt and “Jesus Christ Superstar” originators Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

“Casting has just begun, but we want to fill out this classic show with as many recording artists as possible to give proper voice to what is the original rock opera score,” said NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” began as a concept album then debuted on Broadway in 1971. It was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for Ben Vereen. Lloyd Webber won a Drama Desk Award for Most Promising Composer.

Since then, “Jesus Christ Superstar” has been performed in nearly 20 countries and translated into 18 different languages. The show was revived on Broadway in 2000 and 2012, both of which earned a Tony nomination for Best Revival of a Musical. The 1973 film was directed by Oscar winner Norman Jewison and starred Ted Neeley.

“Jesus Christ Superstar Live!” comes from Universal Television, The Really Useful Group, Marc Platt Productions and Storyline Entertainment.

