Jimmy Kimmel Gives Update On His Baby, Interviews Senator Who Coined ‘The Jimmy Kimmel Test’ — Watch

Following up on last week’s emotional monologue about the birth of his son, who underwent emergency heart surgery, Jimmy Kimmel wants everyone to know his son his doing much better.

The late night host shared video of his newborn smiling because he fixed healthcare, or it could just be gas, said Kimmel. The comedian used his harrowing experience to call attention to the country’s healthcare system, expressing gratitude that his son got proper medical attention, and regret that such care is not guaranteed to people with less money. For his comments, some media outlets called him an “elitist creep.”

“When I was a kid, we had to drink the powdered milk because we couldn’t afford the liquid. We had to drink the orange juice out of the can…” Kimmel said. “So I have to say my dream was to become an out of touch Hollywood elitist, and I guess it came true.”

Kimmel then interviewed Republican Senator Bill Cassidy from Louisiana, also a doctor, who told CNN he wants a healthcare bill to “pass the Jimmy Kimmel test,” said Cassidy. “Would a child born with a congenital heart condition get everything he or she would need in that first year of life?”

Pleased with the name, Kimmel adds he always thought a test named after him would be for “some embarrassing sexually transmitted disease.” “Don’t go there, Jimmy,” said the Senator. The two then have a frank and informative discussion on healthcare. Pretty refreshing stuff from the guy who likes to steal kids’ Halloween candy.

