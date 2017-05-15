John Oliver Fires Back at Donald Trump Over James Comey Firing: ‘It Is Inherently Suspicious’

Oliver ripped into Donald Trump for firing James Comey, and Paul Ryan for not checking and balancing already.

John Oliver is pulling no punches when it comes to President Donald Trump’s deeply questionable firing of FBI director James Comey amidst an open investigation into Trump’s ties with Russia. Last night, on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight,” Oliver called foul on Trump’s menacing tweet that Comey “better hope there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations.”

“Tweets like that are actually really difficult to pass because they are somehow both a borderline obstruction of justice and the meaningless rantings of a confused old idiot,” Oliver said. “They exist in two opposite states simultaneously. Trump is truly Schrödinger’s asshole.” Oliver then imagined what might be on these alleged “tapes,” if Trump is indeed surreptitiously recording all of his meetings in the Oval Office: “I’m assuming it’s just his voice muttering the sentence ‘I never wanted any of this’ over and over again, occasionally interrupted by mattress commercial jingles and string cheese farts,” he said.

Oliver called on lawmakers like Paul Ryan to flex some muscle outside of his gym regimen and check Trump’s powers already: “The founding fathers created a system of checks and balances to limit the power of the president but it only works if someone fucking checks or balances and if you don’t, it’s no longer on Trump, it’s on you,” he said. Oliver concluded by calling Trump the “presidential equivalent of a five-year-old shitting on the salad bar of a Ruby Tuesdays…at some point you stop blaming the five-year-old and you start blaming the people who are not stopping him.”

Watch the segment below:

