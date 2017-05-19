Keanu Reeves Talks Fight Choreo In Exclusive ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ Feature — Watch

Listen to Reeves and director Chad Stahelski nerd out about orchestrating those wild fight scenes.

Keanu loves choreo. Fight choreo, that is. The star of “John Wick: Chapter 2” sat down with director Chad Stahelski to deliver a behind the scenes look into the making of the year’s best action comedy. It’s clear from hearing these two gush about their work that as much fun as the movie is to watch, they had just as much fun making it.

Quite a lot of planning and rehearsing went into making those awesome fight sequences look so effortless. “You’re getting to investigate the choreography on your terms,” said Reeves. “I would say there’s two things going on: The creativity and the problem solving.” “We just carpet bombed it with violence,” said Stahelski. In a break from shooting, he whispers to the camera: “It’s 2:05 and we’ve killed 35 people. It’s awesome.”

The clip is just a fraction of the special features and exclusive footage that will be available on the Blu-ray and DVD edition, set to release in June.

“John Wick: Chapter 2” comes out on Digital HD on May 23rd, and 4K, Blu-ray and DVD June 13th.

