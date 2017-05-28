John Williams Receives an A Cappella Tribute at Harvard — Watch

The legendary composer also received an honorary doctorate.

You’d be hard-pressed to name an honor that John Williams hasn’t won. The “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter,” “Indiana Jones” and “Jaws” composer has won five Academy Awards, four Golden Globes, seven BAFTA Awards and 23 Grammys; his 50 Oscar nominations are second only to Walt Disney. He just added another feather to his cap, however, as Harvard has seen fit to grant him an honorary doctorate in music.

READ MORE: ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’: John Williams Says He’ll Begin Composing Score in a Few Weeks

The occasion was marked by a tribute performance from the Din and Tonics, an all-male a cappella group from the school. Their medley included selections from “Superman,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and “Star Wars,” among others; even if you find a cappella excruciating, it’s a cool tribute.

READ MORE: Put George Lucas and Steven Spielberg in Charge, and the AFI Gets an Incredible Tribute to John Williams

Now 85, Williams has yet to slow down. He most recently composed the score for “Rogue One” and is doing similarly for this year’s “The Last Jedi” and 2019’s as-yet untitled “Star Wars: Episode IX.” Watch his tribute below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.