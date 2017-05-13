Stream Johnny Jewel’s ‘Windswept’ and Try to Figure Out Which Songs Are on the ‘Twin Peaks’ Soundtrack

Jewel's music was also featured on the "Drive" soundtrack.

Johnny Jewel’s new album “Windswept” is now available to stream on Spotify, and among its 14 tracks are selections from the new season of “Twin Peaks.” We don’t actually know which songs actually feature in the long-awaited revival, of course — that would go against David Lynch’s well-earned philosophy of not telling anyone anything about it — but searching for meaning among hidden clues is nothing if not apropos of Lynch in general and “Twin Peaks” in particular.

Jewel previously contributed to the soundtracks to “Bronson,” “Drive” and “Lost River,” among others. Listen below and see if you can suss out any hints, whether from the music itself or even the titles: “Television Show” might be a little on the nose, but “Slow Dreams,” “Between Worlds” and “Missing Pages” all sound about right. In any case, we’ll finally know what the 18-episode revival holds in store for us when the new season of “Twin Peaks” premieres on Showtime next Sunday, May 21.

