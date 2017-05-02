Jonny Greenwood Scoring Lynne Ramsay’s ‘You Were Never Really Here,’ Starring Joaquin Phoenix

Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood is writing the score for Lynne Ramsay’s sex trafficking thriller “You Were Never Really Here,” starring Joaquin Phoenix. According to The Playlist, a spokesman for IMR International confirmed that the English musician is scoring the film, which will screen at Cannes later this month.
Greenwood collaborated with Ramsay in her last film before “You Were Never Really Here,” 2011’s thriller/drama “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” which starred Tilda Swinton and John C. Reilly. The guitarist has also scored four films for Paul Thomas Anderson — “There Will be Blood” (2007), “The Master” (2012), “Inherent Vice” (2014), and the director’s upcoming fashion drama, “Phantom Thread,” starring Daniel-Day Lewis.
Written and helmed by Ramsay, “You Were Never Really Here” is based on the novella by Jonathan Ames, creator of the HBO show “Bored to Death.” It follows a war veteran (Phoenix) who works rescuing women from sex traffickers. Things go very wrong when he tries to save a girl from a brothel in New York City.
