‘Jordan Klepper Solves Guns’: Comedy Central Sets New Special From ‘Daily Show’ Correspondent

Ahead of his fall debut in Larry Wilmore's former time slot, Klepper will take on gun fanatics in a new special.

Following the success of “The President Show,” Comedy Central announced today a comedy special with a similarly political bent, “Jordan Klepper Solves Guns.” A correspondent on “The Daily Show” since 2014 (first under Jon Stewart and now Trevor Noah), Klepper will headline his own half-hour show beginning this fall in the 11:30 pm time slot following “The Daily Show.”

In this newly released trailer, Klepper attends an NRA convention, which he calls “the Comic Con of death,” in hopes of drumming up viewers for his special. Shooting t-shirts printed with gun violence statistics out of a t-shirt gun, he doesn’t get very far. In the style of many a “Daily Show” segment, Klepper is sticking to the hits at this early stage in the game — with entertaining results, from the looks of this clip:

This is not the first time Klepper has skewered gun fanatics; one of his most popular “Daily Show” segments is called “Good Guy With A Gun,” below.

“Jordan Klepper Solves Guns” premieres on Comedy Central, June 11 at 10/9 central.

