Jordan Peele Explains Why He Turned Down Directing ‘Akira’

Following his mega-successful directorial debut, “Get Out” —which grossed $214 mill worldwide against a budget of just $4.5 million—, Jordan Peele was approached by Warner Bros. to helm the long-planed live-action adaptation of the iconic cyberpunk manga “Akira.” However, the director turned down the offer.

“I think [I could do it] if the story justifies it,” Peele told Blumhouse.com. “‘Akira’ is one of my favorite movies, and I think obviously the story justifies as big a budget as you can possibly dream of. But the real question for me is: Do I want to do pre-existing material, or do I want to do original content? At the end of the day, I want to do original stuff.”

So, what is next for Peele? According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director, who recently signed a two-year first-look deal with Universal Pictures, is working on another social thriller, which he will write, helm and produce, just as he did with “Get Out.”

Peele told Blumhouse.com, “You know, here’s the thing… when they say you gotta try and top [the success of ‘Get Out’], it’s like yes, in some ways, but for me that can mean a bunch of different things. I don’t want to try and make the same movie again. I want to make a very different movie — a movie that utilizes some of the same things that worked for me about ‘Get Out,’ but a completely different movie.”

As for a “Get Out” sequel, the director said, “Look, I feel like there’s much more depth to the world [of Get Out’]. I would only deliver the audience a sequel if I felt like I was going to beat the original. So you know, I’m on the case. I’m on the case.”

