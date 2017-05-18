Josh Whedon’s Latest PSA Shows What Life Would Be Like Without Planned Parenthood — Watch

"Planned Parenthood has been around for 100 years. Here’s to fighting for the next 100. Or even not having to," the filmmaker tweeted.

Josh Whedon has released his latest PSA, which is titled “UNLOCKED.” The video is in support of Planned Parenthood, the nonprofit organization that provides reproductive health care and sex education to people in United States.

The video depicts what life would be like if attempts to shut down Planned Parenthood succeed. The clip features three different women through critical moments in their lives: one lays in her deathbed as a result of missing her pap-smear; a young woman misses out on a full scholarship after getting pregnant for not using adequate contraceptive and a third, a teenager, does not know how to advise her friend on safe sex.

The “Avengers” and “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” director has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, who recently signed a law that allows states to deny certain federal funding to the organization. “Planned Parenthood has been around for 100 years. Here’s to fighting for the next 100. Or even not having to,” the filmmaker wrote on Twitter when posting the video. Check out the clip below.

